Why ripple exists

Ripple exists to make dairy-free as it should be: a good source of protein, lower in sugar, and delicious.

 

We set out to make something better

We decided to focus on dairy for a few reasons. Non-dairy milk is usually one of the first things people try when they want to eat a more plant-focused diet.

  • 8g plant-based protein per serving
  • Zero sugar1 (Ripple Unsweetened)
  • 50% more calcium than milk2
  • 32mg DHA Omega-3s
  • Vitamin D & Iron
1 Reduced calorie. 30% fewer calories than Ripple Original. 2 1 cup 2% milk contains 293mg of calcium. 1 cup Ripple Unsweetened Original contains 450 mg calcium. Milk data from USDA National Nutritional Database for Standard Reference, release 28 (2015). *Pertains to U.S. Products Only
 

Ripple means no compromise.

All Ripple products have just as much protein as milk.

  • 8x the protein of almond milk
  • ½ the sugar of milk (Ripple Original)

Most importantly, Ripple Milk is creamy and delicious.*Pertains to U.S. Products Only

 

The Ripple Effect

We don’t claim that making plant‑based foods will save the world... but we think it can help. And we know it makes us happier and healthier.